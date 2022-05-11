A telehealth service Miami County Medical Center (MCMC) launched at its three clinics in July 2021 during the pandemic continues to be sought after even as cases wane in the county.
“We saw a strong need during the COVID pandemic to be able to provide care to our community members, but in-room settings weren’t ideal for that so we initiated our telehealth services at that time,” said Aubree Slayman, senior director of nursing operations for Olathe Health.
Slayman, who has responsibilities in Olathe and Miami County, said Amwell teleservice is integrated into MCMC’s electronic medical system and enables a doctor to work in a patient’s chart on a laptop while the two are having a conversation via two-way video chat.
“Kind of like a live FaceTime,” Slayman said.
While the provider is on a laptop, the patient can choose any device.
“However they are receiving their messages from their provider is how they would be able to get the link to be able to attend that appointment,” Slayman said.
Telehealth appointments at one of MCMC’s clinics can be used for post-surgery follow-ups, medication checks, the common cold and a number of other reasons.
“It can be an all-telehealth visit or a combination of telehealth and then diagnostic testing done in the clinic,” she said.
Certain providers like it a little bit more than others, Slayman said.
“It depends on what type of visit you’re having,” she said. “It’s not for every visit.”
The hospital setting also has telehealth applications.
“We do our mental health screenings through a telehealth service, and we have in-patient consults with a psychiatrist,” Slayman said. “Elizabeth Layton is our mental health screening partner, and then our psychiatrist group that does consults is TLC.”
Slayman said MCMC has a desire in the hospital setting to continue to increase its in-patient consults so it can have other specialties other than psychiatry.
“That way our patients have the ability to have convenient care close to home,” she said.
Telehealth appointments have been robust in Miami County.
“From July to December (2021), they saw, on the Miami County clinic side, 1,382 patients during that time, which was 49 percent of the Olathe Health video visits being done in just the three clinics that we have,” Slayman said. “Our patients, even with the COVID pandemic kind of slowing down, are continuing to ask for video visit capabilities, and we continue to serve that need.”
