The Cowboys are getting the two-day party started for the 34th Roots Festival.
The Cowboys are just that, a group of regular country-living folks who grew up on the old western tunes.
Band organizer Gale Seibert picked up a Michael Martin Murphy compact disc years ago “Cowboy Christmas,” with non-traditional Christmas songs celebrating West Texas ranch country with stories of old country living.
“I embellished several of those songs and developed a story plot that turned into an entertaining program for church groups, senior centers, care homes mostly right here in Miami County,” Seibert said. “This went on for several Christmas seasons.”
COVID-19 derailed those programs for a couple of years, but the band was back up with a new cast of characters last season, and the shows went on.
“We ventured into just regular old time cowboy music like we enjoyed as youngsters many years ago,” he said. “This would have included songs by Gene Autry, Sons of the Pioneers, Bob Wills, Hank Williams, along with more contemporary artists like Johnny Cash, George Strait and Alan Jackson.
“It was just easy music to play, and our senior audiences get a big kick out of our big hats, neck scarves and cowboy slang,” Siebert said. “We say things like ‘Yee-Haw,’ and ‘Yippi-Ti-Yi-O’ and sing Back in the Saddle Again, Ghost Riders in the Sky, Tumbling Tumbleweeds, Chicken Reel, Hear That Lonesome Whistle Blow and Home on the Range.”
The Cowboys are Paul Stamper, Spring Hill, on the fiddle, mandolin and vocals; Bud Bortner, Paola, on electric bass guitar; Stan Grout with the harmonica on melodies, adding a huge western flavor to instrumental breaks; and Gale Seibert, Paola, on acoustic guitar and banjo and vocals.
The Cowboys have put their name out there with several local shows. The band, performed with the “Heartland Revival Trio” and held a concert at the Paola Community Center during Kansas Day weekend.
The band also performed in July during a Saturday evening as part of the Music on the Square, drawing the largest crowd of the summer.
It was not longer after the show that the band got a call from the Roots Festival.
A member of the Roots Festival reached out to The Cowboys and asked them to open the show at noon Friday.
“We like to do this kind of music because the senior crowd that usually sees us play knows the music, they sing and clap along and really get involved,” Seibert said.
“It is great to get the crowd stirred up with our show,” he said.
Joining the band for the Roots Festival are Rachel Reimer, a fiddle protégé of Paul Stamper’s, and Cole Holler on the five-string banjo. Reimer, a 2023 graduate of Paola High School, will be heading off to college in a few days. Holler will be a senior at Prairie View High School. He also plays guitar and saxophone.
