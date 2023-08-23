230823_rt_cowboys

The Cowboys: Paul Stamper, Spring Hill; Bud Bortner, Paola, and Gail Seibert, Paola, will open the Roots Festival, taking the stage at noon Friday. Not pictured is Stan Grout, Osawatomie.

 Submitted Photo

The Cowboys are getting the two-day party started for the 34th Roots Festival.

The Cowboys are just that, a group of regular country-living folks who grew up on the old western tunes.

