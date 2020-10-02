Welcome to the 10th annual special section compiling the Readers’ Choice Awards as selected by readers of The Miami County Republic.
Once again, we had a great response to the campaign. We tallied more than 20,000 votes from people who filled out print ballots or voted online. Each voter got the opportunity to select their favorite person, business, place or service in Miami County.
The people have spoken.
This section presents the top three winners in each category, as well as honorable mention when applicable.
If you can think of a category that is not mentioned in this section, we encourage you to email Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley at brian.mccauley@miconews.com or call The Miami County Republic office at 913-294-2311.
The Miami County Republic would like to extend its congratulations to all of the winners, and we hope you enjoy this breakdown of the Best of Miami County in 2020 as chosen by our readers.
Categories are listed alphabetically.
