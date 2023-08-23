The Vincents will perform their 50s rockabilly music at the Roots Festival on Friday evening. Their set is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The Vincents are: (from left) Dustin White on the guitar, Kellan Moore on drums and and Chase McRoy with the upright bass.
Chase McRoy, Dustin White and Kellan Moore have been playing music for the past 12 years with other bands.
McRoy, White and Moore started playing together five years ago, starting their own band called The Vincents.
McCoy plays the upright bass and vocals. White plays guitar and vocals. Moore plays the drums and vocals.
“We play anything and everything, but we have a love for the rockabilly and the 1950s music,” McRoy said. “We try to have a high energy show switching instruments, balancing on the dog house bass and things like that.”
The Vincents have performed at Knuckleheads and the Missouri State Fair.
They are currently traveling across the Kansas City metropolitan area, playing at: Boosers Bar and Grill, Johnny’s Tavern in Lee’s Summit, Mo., The Hideout, Mike Kelly’s Westsider, the Custom Truck Car Show in Kansas City, Mo., Serendipity Farm and Vine in Stillwell, J Rieger in Kansas City, Paul and Jack’s Tavern in Kansas City, Iron Horse Bar and Grill in Leawood, Stone Pillar Winery in Olathe, Dirty Harry’s Live Music Bar in Blue Springs, Mo., and Konrad’s Kitchen and Tap in Lee’s Summit.
The band was also featured on the Travel Channel, Fox-4 news, KSHB-41, KMBC-9 and KCTV-5.
The Vincents are scheduled to take the Roots Festival stage at 6 p.m. Friday.
