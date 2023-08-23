230823_rt_vincents

The Vincents will perform their 50s rockabilly music at the Roots Festival on Friday evening. Their set is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The Vincents are: (from left) Dustin White on the guitar, Kellan Moore on drums and and Chase McRoy with the upright bass.

 Submitted Photo

Chase McRoy, Dustin White and Kellan Moore have been playing music for the past 12 years with other bands.

McRoy, White and Moore started playing together five years ago, starting their own band called The Vincents.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.