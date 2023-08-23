The Weathered Souls blazing own musical trail Aug 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Weathered Souls from Greenville, Texas, will be playing during the Roots Festival at 6 p.m. Saturday. Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Weathered Souls have been blazing their own trail in rock and roll with their sound evolving during many sessions in the studio.The band, hailing from the small town of Greenville, Texas, is a melting pot of classic rock and roll with some heavy electric elements.There is a little bit of country with a lot of rock and roll, inspired by classic rock bands like AC/DC.While The Weathered Souls are new to the music industry, they have been quick to make a name for themselves nationally.The band has already opened for artists like Whiskey Myers and the Read Southall Band.The Weathered Souls are on tour with their latest album “Till the Morning Comes.”The Weathered Souls will perform at Hank’s Texas Grill in McKinney, Texas, prior to stopping by the Paola Park Square for their 6 p.m. set on the Roots Festival stage Saturday.After their set in Paola, the band will travel back home to perform at the Central Texas State Fair in Benton, Texas; and the Bluelight Live in Lubbock.The tour then takes The Weathered Souls to Born and Raised 2023 in Pryor, Okla., and two days at the St. Augustine Amphitheater in St. Augustine, Fla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMeet the new teachers in Paola USD 368Louisburg USD 416 introduces new staff membersThe end of an eraPlanners can’t agree on proposed housing development in OsawatomieComcast to bring high-speed internet to Paola, HillsdaleMeals for Veterans serves those who served AmericaDale Edmund MillerPaula Elaine WeersCarolyn Jean NucklesBoth drivers killed in two-vehicle wreck on U.S. Highway 169 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos StubHub college football preview: Ticket sales up 50% from 2022 Sports Legends of the Carolinas: Erin Matson Unlocking the ‘Real Story’ Behind the Mass Exodus of the Scooter Braun Empire Analysis: Taiwan Will 'Survive Just Fine' After PARLACEN Exit - TaiwanPlus News The Hardships of Life on Taiwan's Offshore Wind Farms - TaiwanPlus News
