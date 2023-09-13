230906_st_osa_run

Libby Barnett, an Osawatomie senior, pushes the pace for the Lady Trojan cross country team during a meet last season.

 File Photo

OSAWATOMIE — Twenty runners are out for the Osawatomie high school and middle school cross country programs.

The program has 13 on the high school team.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.