OSAWATOMIE — Twenty runners are out for the Osawatomie high school and middle school cross country programs.
The program has 13 on the high school team.
Senior Luke Hebert, a first-team Tri-County Spotlight Cross Country Team runner last season, is out to lead the team.
Hebert ran a time of 17 minutes, 41 seconds in the Pleasanton Invitational last season, placing him among the top seven runners in the area. Hebert was an all-league performer, placing fifth in the Pioneer League meet held at the Osawatomie City Golf Course.
Junior Korbin Crockett was an honorable mention Spotlight selection with a personal record time of 19:54 last season. LJ Kerr, a junior, is another returning letter-winner. Kerr was an honorable mention runner.
Senior Prestyn Wendt will be a two-sport athlete this fall. He is running cross country and playing for the Trojans football team.
Brody Whitaker, a sophomore, is coming off a solid track season and ready to carry that onto the cross country courses. Whitaker placed sixth in the 3,200 at the regional track meet.
Freshmen boys out for the team this season are Dominic Alvarez and Collin Russell, who ran for the middle school program last season. Other newcomers are Westly Tanck and Maddox Meyers.
Alvarez was runner-up in the Pioneer League cross country meet last season as an eighth-grader.
Senior Libby Barnett is ready to set the pace for the girls. She had a breakout junior track season. Barnett was an honorable mention selection on the Spotlight girls cross country team a year ago.
Sophomore Jamie Osborn is back. She was an honorable mention selection last season.
Clair Ebel, a junior, is a returning letter-winner. Newcomer Eliza Hirsch joins the program. The team also added freshman Brooklyn Kerr.
Samuels is in his third year with the Osawatomie cross country program. Beth Stout-Rhine is an assistant coach.
