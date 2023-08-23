Thorn making third appearance at Roots Festival Aug 23, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Paul Thorn waves to the crowd during his set on the Roots Festival stage in 2017. He is the closing act for the two-day festival, taking the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paul Thorn is back to rock the Roots Festival stage.Thorn, who played for the 28th annual festival in 2017, is set to close out the two-day show as the final act of this year’s Roots Festival. He is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.This will be his third visit to Paola for the festival. He also performed in 2012.Thorn paid tribute to his father, a preacher, and his uncle during his last visit to Paola with the song “Pimps and Preachers,” from an album with the same name.“Think about those who taught you what you learned and give them a hug,” Thorn said.Thorn hails from Tupelo, Miss., home of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.His latest song, “Never Too Late To Call,” is the title song for an album coming out soon.The song, like most of his music, comes with a story. This song is dedicated to his sister, Deborah, who passed away in 2018.While he was on the road touring the country and most of his relatives were asleep, Paul could always call Deborah, a night owl, and visit with her.“I could call her and she would always be awake,” Thorn said. “I wrote that song about her.”His music is not just a storybook collection, it is a doorway into his life, where Thorn has been and where he is going.Some of his songs pull heart strings in addition to the ones on his guitar, but there are good tears on the journey of life.“I have been such a lucky boy,” he said. “I am crying two tears of joy.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLouisburg USD 416 introduces new staff membersMeet the new teachers in Paola USD 368The end of an eraPlanners can’t agree on proposed housing development in OsawatomieComcast to bring high-speed internet to Paola, HillsdaleMeals for Veterans serves those who served AmericaDale Edmund MillerPaola gears up for annual Roots FestivalPaula Elaine WeersCarolyn Jean Nuckles Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Trending Recipes National Videos Montana's Indigenous Three Chiefs Cultural Center is moving, again US: Thunderstorms Bring Heavy Rain In Southwestern Utah, Flood Warnings Issued Snippet of Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Released Amid Scooter Braun Drama Royals unveil renderings for stadium plans in KC’s East Village, Northland KC activist group calls on KCPD to study racial inequality
