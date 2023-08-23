230823_rt_thorn

Paul Thorn waves to the crowd during his set on the Roots Festival stage in 2017. He is the closing act for the two-day festival, taking the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

 File Photo

Paul Thorn is back to rock the Roots Festival stage.

Thorn, who played for the 28th annual festival in 2017, is set to close out the two-day show as the final act of this year’s Roots Festival. He is scheduled to take the stage at 9 p.m. Saturday.

