First Team
Tommy O’Leary, Spring Hill, 17:05
Braxton Dixon, Spring Hill, 17:21
Caleb Brueckner, Spring Hill, 17:26
Kale Knittel, Spring Hill, 17:28
Aaron Maxwell, Paola, 17:34
Anthony Davis, Louisburg, 17:53
Jacob Brueckner, Spring Hill, 18:27
Second Team
Ryan Rodgers, Louisburg, 18:29
Caden Bradshaw, Louisburg, 18:32
Samuel Downum, Paola, 18:34
Carson Houchen, Louisburg, 18:44
Braden Stillmaker, Spring Hill, 18:55
Gavin Carter, Paola, 19:09
Tommy Downum. Paola, 19:10
Honorable Mention
Aaron Burrell, Spring Hill, 19:17
Cade Holtzen, Louisburg, 19:18
Evan Murphy, Louisburg, 19:23
Sawyer Richardson, Louisburg, 19:29
Justice Reed, Paola, 19:45
Blake Norman, Spring Hill, 19:45
Tristian Hammer, Osawatomie, 20:16
Dylan Vance, Prairie View, 20:48
Ben McCain, Louisburg, 20:48
Thaid Timblin, Osawatomie, 20:59
