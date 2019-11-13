First Team

Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, 19:34

Trinity Moore, Louisburg, 19:39

Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, 20:26

Chloe Jones, Paola, 20:36

Brooke Allen, Prairie View, 20:52

Reece Johnson, Louisburg, 21:01

Molly Murray, Spring Hill, 21:01

Second Team

Lily Hermes, Paola, 21:25

Carlee Gassman, Louisburg, 21:39

Claire Brown, Louisburg, 22:06

Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 22:13

Rylee Calderwood, Spring Hill, 22:27

Mary Moreno, Paola, 22:29

Tristin Haddock, Paola, 22:34

Honorable Mention

Maddie Baker, Prairie View, 22:59

Kennady Wilkerson, Louisburg, 23:22

Kelsey Igert, Paola, 23:24

Ruth Minster, Louisburg, 23:32

Ashton Bishop, Paola, 23:36

Rylee Pratt, Paola, 23:42

Lily Woolsey, Paola, 24:03

Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 24:08

Abigale Sparks, Spring Hill, 24:12

Liza Heide, Prairie View, 24:51

