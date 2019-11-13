First Team
Alyssa Anderson, Spring Hill, 19:34
Trinity Moore, Louisburg, 19:39
Vienna Lahner, Spring Hill, 20:26
Chloe Jones, Paola, 20:36
Brooke Allen, Prairie View, 20:52
Reece Johnson, Louisburg, 21:01
Molly Murray, Spring Hill, 21:01
Second Team
Lily Hermes, Paola, 21:25
Carlee Gassman, Louisburg, 21:39
Claire Brown, Louisburg, 22:06
Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 22:13
Rylee Calderwood, Spring Hill, 22:27
Mary Moreno, Paola, 22:29
Tristin Haddock, Paola, 22:34
Honorable Mention
Maddie Baker, Prairie View, 22:59
Kennady Wilkerson, Louisburg, 23:22
Kelsey Igert, Paola, 23:24
Ruth Minster, Louisburg, 23:32
Ashton Bishop, Paola, 23:36
Rylee Pratt, Paola, 23:42
Lily Woolsey, Paola, 24:03
Bree Gassman, Louisburg, 24:08
Abigale Sparks, Spring Hill, 24:12
Liza Heide, Prairie View, 24:51
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.