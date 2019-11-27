First Team

Garrett Rolofson, SR, Louisburg

Ryan Wokutch, SR, Paola

Jonathan Villalobos, SR, Paola

Cade Gassman, FR, Louisburg

Jackson Rainforth, JR, Spring Hill

Ben Timpe, JR, Paola

Treston Carlson, JR, Louisburg

Ian Heid, JR, Paola

Ryan Haight, SR, Louisburg

Braden Yows, SO, Louisburg

Keen Kittle, JR, Spring Hill

Michael Seuferling, SO, Louisburg

Mason Escobar, SR, Paola

Honorable Mention

Chezney Haney, JR, Spring Hill

Austin Weaver, SR, Paola

Josh Santos, SR, Spring Hill

Carden Escobar, FR, Paola

Gabriel Talledo Lena, SR, Paola

William Frank, SR, Louisburg

Ethan Ptacek, FR, Louisburg

Landon Johnson, SR, Louisburg

Hunter Williams, JR, Spring Hill

Justice Reed, SR, Paola

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.