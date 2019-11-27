First Team
Garrett Rolofson, SR, Louisburg
Ryan Wokutch, SR, Paola
Jonathan Villalobos, SR, Paola
Cade Gassman, FR, Louisburg
Jackson Rainforth, JR, Spring Hill
Ben Timpe, JR, Paola
Treston Carlson, JR, Louisburg
Ian Heid, JR, Paola
Ryan Haight, SR, Louisburg
Braden Yows, SO, Louisburg
Keen Kittle, JR, Spring Hill
Michael Seuferling, SO, Louisburg
Mason Escobar, SR, Paola
Honorable Mention
Chezney Haney, JR, Spring Hill
Austin Weaver, SR, Paola
Josh Santos, SR, Spring Hill
Carden Escobar, FR, Paola
Gabriel Talledo Lena, SR, Paola
William Frank, SR, Louisburg
Ethan Ptacek, FR, Louisburg
Landon Johnson, SR, Louisburg
Hunter Williams, JR, Spring Hill
Justice Reed, SR, Paola
