TROJAN ELEMENTARY
MRS. BERGLUND’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
To give and to get. To spend time together with family. Celebrate my and sistrs birthdays.
Leeland
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending tie with family and friends. Playing with cousins. Looking at Christmas decorations and puting them up. Opening gifts with family. Having a Christmas dinner.
Audrey Burke
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love to open presents with my Mom and Dad. I have so much fun. I go to eat breakfast with my family to much fun. I love Christmas. It is the best holiday ever. And to drink we have hot chocolate. And I get to go see my friends.
Kammy Stewart
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas is a time to git together with family and giting somthing that is fun, useful or helpful but I dont care for presents or for the decorations but I care for the meaning of Christmas and the people I spend Christmas with.
Emmaleigh Kinderknecht
What does Christmas mean to you?
Its fun because you can hang out with family and you get presents you also get candy sometimes. I want elves but I usally dont get them.
Riley Fish
What does Christmas mean to you?
It is a fun time to get together with family and people. I am thankful for the gifts we get and family. Plus the cousins that I don’t see come too see me. This is Christmas.
Troy Styles
What does Christmas mean to you?
Having Christmas with my teacher. And family and friends and then having hot chocolate and breakfast and decorations. Then having stockings and have a elves on a shelf and it is levelee. And love all.
Cameron Shulz
What does Christmas mean to you?
It meens spinding time with family. Paying secret santa. Drinking hot cocoa. It means gowing out side and plaing in the snow. spinding time with freds. Puting p your Crishmes tree. And decorating.
Mabree Rayne
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas meens alot to me because it is the holiday to spend time with family. I love Christmas because I get presents. I love helping my family decorate our house. Everytime Christmas is coming up I always get some time to think bout the presents I want. Last but not lease I love spending time with my brothers and sisters.
Keyonnah Woods
What does Christmas mean to you?
It mean spending time with family and frinds and presents hot coca breakfast a holiday lights decorations stocking December is a good time at Christmas. That is why I like Christmas. And Elf on the shelf.
Dakota Jones
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family and friends. Open presents with family, drink hot chocolate and eating with family and having fun.
Kage
What does Christmas mean to you?
Well what Christmas means to me is the gathering of family and friends. Another thing that Christmas means to me is the food, presents and drinks.
Easton Johnson
What does Christmas mean to you?
I love Christmas because I like spending time with friends and family on Christmas me and my friends that come over almost every Christmas me and my sister play hie and sike in the dark with our friends. After the game we go inside and get hot chocolet and then usually end up spending the night.
Scout Ballou
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to me spending time with my family. I am going to branson and I love to open present and to eat. Merry Christmas and I love the lights and decorations. I love hot chocolate. I love the stocking’s and breakfast. I love raindeer’s and elves.
Chase Thorne
What does Christmas mean to you?
Spending time with family and friends. Haveing breakfast and hot chocolate and opening presents and opening stockings. And finding elves geting presents from Santa.
Isaac Thompson
What does Christmas mean to you?
Get presens and giving thanks to the ones you love and spending time with family friends and cousins and on the 17 of December we celebrate my cosen Felicity birhtday. The end.
Kaley Ann Toles
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to get together as a family for Christmas day and eat breakfast together and open your presents and enjoy what you get. And to celebrate your love for your family! Merry Christmas!
Bentley A. Reinhardt
MISS WOOD’S CLASS
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means so much to me. Giving presents instead of getting. It feels so good to give presents.
Matthew Kwick
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means spending time with family and pressence and music and seeing people and joy and Christmas.
Reid
What does Christmas mean to you?
Cristmas means to be with family, whether thats with my grandparents or my parents. Also, spreading good Cristmas cheer! And finnally Cristmas means to me is having a good time! This is what Cristmas means to me.
Hali Hicks
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is I am a Christian so I like saying happy birthday Jesus in the morning. I also have a lot of my family over. The adults do white elephant gifts. But the children do stuff outside and drink hot chocolate. Then, on Christmas we wait till everyone is ready and we open presents. Merry Christmas!!!
Drue Mersman
What does Christmas mean to you?
This what what Christmas means to me. Christmas means family and friends. We spend time together and play. We take turns playing pin Rudophs red nose. Christmas is about family and friends not presents.
Avianna Sims
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Christmas means to me, Christmas means friends and family. We put are Christmas tree up together, we also put are stockings up together. We bake cookies and put it on a plat and put it out for Santa. My favrite thing is to spend time with family.
Abigail Mersman
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to spend time with family. Also I like giveing and reciving and I like the lights, snow and Christmas parties.
Brayden Bunce
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means to celebrate the holliday and to get things you never got before also you can make ookies and brones and singing holliday songs. You can get toys and clothes and shoes and to go see Santa Claus. Marry Christmas to all and to all a good night.
Brylee Melvin
What does Christmas mean to you?
Christmas means joy and holly. You do something nice under the miseltoe. We use the old Christmas tree and ornaments. Hope for 7 feet of snow. I want a white Christmas, which means we get good stuff. I heart Christmas.
Noah Emery-Peters
What does Christmas mean to you?
It means you can spend time with your family. If you are good you get presents. If you are bad you get coal. What Christmas means to me.
Cydance Razo
What does Christmas mean to you?
What Christmas means to me is to spend time with family is to spend time with family and friends Christmas mans to give and get gifts.
Riley
What does Christmas mean to you?
I like giving and celebrate Gods birthday. I love to hang out with family and going to my grandparents house. I like to play with my cousins. Last I just like to celebrate Christmas. Merry Christmas.
Miley Shipley
What does Christmas mean to you?
This is what Christmas means to me, family and joy.
Afton
