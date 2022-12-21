TROJAN ELEMENETARY
MRS. CRAME’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am in secon grade. I play socer. For Crismas this year I want a yo-yo, giny pig, and a Huver bord Thank you for reading my letter.
Love, Noah M
Dear Santa,
Are you redee for Crismas? I have been playing football. I am in second grade. For Crismas I want a remote control car. I want a drone. Thank you!
Love, Myles Bowen
Dear Santa
Are you exited for Christmas? I am exited. For Christmas this year I want zombie guys. And avenjers big guys. And a giant base for my solders. You are the best.
Love, Jarik Chapman
Dear Santa
How are you? I am doing gude. I am in dants it is fun. For Crissmus this year I want a popit, a bik for mi papas hows, culring stuf. Thank you for reding mi letr.
Love, Alli Marler
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am great. I play football with my brother. For Crismis this year can I pleas have a ps5, TV, toy sword. You are the best.
Love, Garrett Wood
Dear Santa,
Are you exceded for Crismis? I am good. I am in 2nd grad. For Crismis I want a toy LOL, nex I want is Santa at my home. Mare Crismis.
Love, Ava Brandon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I ben doowing good. I ben doowing running. For crismis this year I want Xbox360 and a palytow, a big bukit w slim.
Love, Trystan Praske
Dear Santa,
I hope you are having a grate day. How have you ben? What are you up to? I’m 7, I’m terning 8 in December. and oveuslee I have to tell you what I want for Chrisis. I want a roobix cube, a pop it, and a fidget spiner. Bye.
Love, Jacki Johns
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am in 2nd grad. I fil happy. For Crismis this year, I want a elechrick scootr. I want all the figets and all the popits and all the big popits. Thank you for read my list.
Love,
Allie Casida-Miller
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I have been kind of good. For Crissmus this year I want a toy gun, a video game, X-box controller. Thank you.
Love, Eli Higdon
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am gud. I hav ben resling. For Crismas this yer, I want a mine bike, nrf guns, and a RC car. Thank you!
Love, Laeton
Dear Santa,
How are you? I am in 2nd grade. I am helpful at school. For Crismes I want a remot control car, and an xbox. Thank you!
Love, Jaxson Tucker
MRS. SHIPPY’S CLASS
Dear Santa,
Ples dot gev lorse col hes a good boy. Santa wut I wunt for Crismis is for my moma and dad to get betr.
Love, Malakie
Dear Santa,
I want a paw patrol to u jet for my siter. I hopes the reindeer are ok.
Love, Cody Mills
Dear Santa,
I want a my little pony set. I want a paw patrol tower. I really want a new Barbie plane.
Love, Kaydee Hurt
Dear Santa,
How have you bine for Crismis. I want rimbow hight doll and shado high doll.
Love Chyanne Bryant
Dear Santa,
I bend good at school and I was wadering if you give me a vr headset and a batman robot figer and king kon toy and a gozilla toy and a kichin toy set and a lake box mistori box.
Love,
Isaac Macein Woods
Dear Santa,
I love 2 grade. We all are good. Sometimes we all make mstakes. I bet your ranedeer do to. Can you get me close and a far weelf. Tanke you.
Love, Trinity Graham
Dear Santa,
How are you and the elvs and the rander. If I am on the good or bad lest if you cant get me anything that is ok. I hop you and the athras have a good cresmise
Love, Gentry Marsh
Dear Santa,
I have ben good in school i’ll list some thigs that I mite wat for crismis. I wut a bablad set. I wut a tableit.
Love, Kaleb Summers
Dear Santa,
My name is Asa. I love corgis! And kittens well mastly corgis. Anyway what I want for Christmas is a well I dont even know what I want! Just have a merry Cristmas!
Love, Asa Winkleman
Dear Santa,
I ralle wate a new tablet. I hope you and the theuer have a gatt chraesme. It is okay if you mese my huse.
Love, Alexis Lane
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike. I want a four wheeler. A new shoes. I want a bike. I want a tv. I want a xbox. I want a phone.
Love Lincoln Fortner
Dear Santa,
Can I have a Lakey box plushey I wuat Foxy, Boxy, Milky, gosty. I am exidix to see you.
Love, Harper Dykes
Dear Santa,
I would like a kitten for Christmas. I also would like some Nintendo switch pokemon games. Some clothes would be nice too. A cookie decorating kit would be cool.
Love, Sawyer Farr
Dear Santa,
This is what I wunt for crismis can I have a huver bord pleass and thaun you. And can my bruther have a noow awfit that hus a short and can my mom have a noow water botl and can my dad have a noow cofe cup.
Love, Harper Miller
Dear Santa,
How is the riandear. I want a cheeha calnder. A cheeha toy car. A cheeha perint back pack. A cheeha pichers. A cheeha pernt pin. A cheeha stuff almal. A cheeha pernt close.
Love, Rosalynn Nichols
MRS. SPRINGER’S CLASS
Dear Santu,
How can your reindeer fly? For Christmas, I’d like to get a 4Wheeler it takes gas phone NinlendoSwtich x. box Bike, and a hoverboard. I’ve been really good.
Luve, Mason
Dear Santa,
How many Deer and Eives are there? I want a remote control car, a sonic plushy, and a remote control drone for Christmas. My behavior has bin good.
Your friend, Colt
Dear Santa,
do elves on the shelves live with you? Do they have pets? For christmas I want a nintendo switch a phone and a wach that connets to airpods. I try my best to be good.
Love, JayCee
Dear Santa,
Is an elf going to come to our class? For Christmas i would like to get an iphone, a puppy, a fake electric car, and squishmallows. I have been good and bad.
Love, Aunistee
Dear Santa,
How are you? This year for Christmas, I hope I get a Tie diy kit, Nail, Polish, a Phone, and xbox. I have been good.
Love, Savana
Dear Santa,
Do your reindeer get trained? I hope I get a big heart popit, a big sguismellow, strip led lights, and fluffy slippers. I have bin good.
Love, Eden
Dear Santa,
What kind of milk do you like Santa? I would like to get hatchimals, Lanky box stuffee, a hatchimal’s house, and led lights. I bin gud Santa. P.S. I miss you, Santa
Love, Amy
Dear Santa,
How was your Halloween? I want to get cat hotel for my mom, a switch for my brother and a ropot for my dad. I have trying to be good.
From, Sam
Dear Santa,
How are you doing Santa? I would like to get a toy puppy, a toy lol, a toy doll, and a toy cat. I have been good.
Love, Ashlynn
Dear Santa,
If you could choose anything in the world, what would you choose? I would like to get a cirkul water bottle. I would also like to get a computer. I would like to get a stress ball and I would like a squishmallow. I have ben good most of the time.
Love, Mia
Dear Santa,
Have you ever given a kid coal for being bad? I would like to get a new dress, a rainbow high doll, and fuzzy slippers. I have been good.
Love, Annabeth
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want figurines, dog food, fish food and a big new tv for my family. I have been good and a little bad.
Sincerely, Declan
Dear Santa,
How are you??? I would like to get nintendo, rainbow high doll, winter dress, and a sketch and draw. I have been good.
Love, McKenzie
Dear Santa,
How are you Santa? I want the Lanky box giant mystery box, drums, and trains. I have been cool and deen pretty good this year.
Sincerely,
Joseph aka Jo Jo
Dear Santa,
How are the leves? I would like to get a toy puppy, princess dresses, dolls, and a pair of sweats. I am a good girl.
Your friend, Re-l
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.