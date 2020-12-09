OSAWATOMIE — Area basketball teams will be hard pressed to put more varsity experience on the court than the Osawatomie Trojans.
The Osawatomie boys basketball team features seven seniors who have been with the program all four years.
Back to run the offense are senior guards Chris Pursley and Kaeden Carver. Pursley and Carver are returning starters. There are 24 boys out for the program with six returning letter-winners.
Looking to start this season are senior guard Romeo Smith, senior guard Tyler Manning and junior center Kaden Fields.
Other varasity players are senior guard Peyton Wendt, senior guard Tae’Sean Clark and senior forward Gavin Ramsey.
“We have seven seniors who are four-year players,” Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said. “We are expecting all of them to step up and play a ton of varsity minutes.”
Osawatomie is coming off a 14-8 season in which they made a run in the Pioneer League and challenged in substate.
Coach Pitts is entering his 15th year with the Osawatomie basketball program. This is his sixth year as head coach.
Osawatomie is doing all of the little things, Pitts said, including a lot of precautions for COVID-19 in order to stay healthy.
“This year is definitely not like any other,” Pitts said. “We are having to focus on a lot of things that aren’t basketball related.
“We are trying to do our part in order to be able to keep playing,” he said. “We are wearing masks and social distancing whenever possible. We will do whatever we have to in order to keep playing.”
No matter the year, the season or the opponents, the Osawatomie Trojans take to the court to play the best basketball they can and compete.
“Our goals on the court haven’t changed though,” Pitts said. “We always tell the kids that if we can play solid defense that the offense will come along and we will be successful. These kids always want to compete for a league title in a tough Pioneer league.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.