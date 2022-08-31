Two former players coach Paola soccer program By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Aug 31, 2022 Aug 31, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Hayden Worden, a Paola forward, sets the offense for the Panthers. Worden is a team captain. File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAOLA — The Panther soccer team has even more of a hometown feel to it this season.Paola coach Trevor Gallagher is in his third year with the program and second year as head coach. Gallagher is a Paola High School graduate and former Panther soccer player.Joining the coaching staff this season is CJ Shell. He is a Paola graduate and played for the Panther soccer team.Twenty-two players are out for the varsity and junior varsity program, including five returning starters.Back for the Panthers are senior midfielder Hayden Worden, senior midfielder Patrick Reeder, senior midfielder Carden Escobar, senior goalie Blake Ramsey and sophomore midfielder Max Worden.Ramsey, a first-team Spotlight selection in goal a year ago, made 146 saves last season. He started 14 games.Worden, a team captain, scored two goals last season and had an assist. He was a Spotlight selection at forward.Newcomers to keep an eye on are freshman forward Zayden Sollis and freshman midfielder Watchman Paxton.“The keys to a successful season are staying positive and putting in hard work,” Gallagher said. “Our team goal this year is to work harder than the teams we play.”Paola was 1-1 in the playoffs, winning two games on the season. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gene Morris Sports Editor Author email Follow Gene Morris Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesState hospital patient, employee found after fleeing togetherAnother four-lane milestone in Miami CountyMarried at First Sight stars Briana Myles and Vincent Morales are expecting a baby girlPaola Roots Festival still one big family reunionPaola USD 368 introduces new teachersWarren Eugene McKoonMichael Allen GiesbrechtHomicides Are Up This Year in Little Rock, ARPanthers ready for games to beginLouisburg prepares for annual Labor Day celebration Images Videos CommentedGardening Hazards: How to Prevent Them (1)Paola USD 368 school bond ballots to be mailed soon (1)Gov. Kelly to speak at K-68 celebration in Louisburg (1)Paola amends water agreement with RWD No. 1 (1)Student Loan Borrowers in Default Get a Do-Over (1)Construction will have the Lincoln Rd. Interchange on I-15 closing overnight in August (1) Trending Recipes National Videos An Ri Ra Festival returns to Butte after two-year hiatus GeekStorm Episode 288 - Acetate Gate 1:16 Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on the value of preseason Coroner's Inquest held for March Deputy-Involved Shooting Church removes homeless encampment
