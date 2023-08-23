Ally Venable is a southern blues rocker from Texas who loves to rock the stage in her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots.
Music is in her blood. Venable started singing in church when she was 4 and first picked up the guitar at the age of 12.
One year later, she had her own band, playing the music that spoke to her like Stevie Ray Vaughan.
She recorded her first album No Glass Shoes in 2016. Venable has since released six albums, following with Puppet Show in 2018, Texas Honey in 2019, Heart of Fire in 2021 and Real Gone this year.
Venable has been receiving praise from fans and critics ever since taking the stage.
No Glass Shoes and Puppet Show won her several East Texas Music Awards.
Texas Honey was No. 2 on the Billboard Blues charts in 2019. She was invited to play on the Ruf’s European Blues Caravan in 2019, and the tour drew her international acclaim.
Venable and much of the music industry was silenced in 2020 due to COVID-19. When she came through the pandemic and got back in the studio, Venable recorded Heart of Fire in which she sang not only about love, but also about pain and overcoming her struggles.
“Bring on the Pain” in 2022 earned her No. 2 on the Young Guns Making the Gibson Les Paul Cool Again list put out by Guitar World.
She received the Road Warrior award at the Independent Blues Music Awards.
In addition to touring in the states and in Europe, her band has toured with Buddy Guy, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Colin James.
She performed as one of the featured artists at the Experience Hendrix Show at the ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin
Her latest release, Real Gone, which came out in March, includes duets with Buddy Guy and Joe Bonamassa.
Ally Venable is scheduled to take the Roots Festival stage at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
She will be following in the same footsteps as two blues rock and rollers she has toured with, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Joe Bonamassa.
