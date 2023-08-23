230823_rt_venable

Ally Venable and her rocking blues band are scheduled to perform at the Roots Festival at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

 Submitted Photo

Ally Venable is a southern blues rocker from Texas who loves to rock the stage in her signature glitter dresses and black knee-high boots.

Music is in her blood. Venable started singing in church when she was 4 and first picked up the guitar at the age of 12.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.