Virginia Lee Kohl Nov 9, 2020 Nov 9, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago

Virginia Lee Kohl, age 88, Overland Park, KS, formerly of Pleasanton, KS, passed Nov 8, 2020.Graveside 1 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, Littell Cemetery. Arr: Schneider Funeral Home, Pleasanton Chapel.
