230913_mr_lf_afib

Atrial fibrillation (AFib) is the most common form of arrhythmia, and it behooves anyone to gain a greater understanding of this condition.

 Metro Creative

The heart has been characterized as the engine that makes the human body run.

If that metaphor is not exactly spot-on, it still serves as a good indicator as to just how vital a healthy heart is to the human body.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.