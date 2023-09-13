Louisburg quarterback Declan Battle drags a St. Thomas Aquinas defender with him on a running play during the regional championship game last season. He is the returning Tri-County Spotlight Offensive Player of the Year.
LOUISBURG — The Wildcats are eager to defend their hard-fought Frontier League title.
Louisburg marched into the playoffs last season, finishing with an 8-2 record. The Louisburg Wildcats advanced to the Class 4A regional championship game, falling to St. Thomas Aquinas.
One of the highlights from the Louisburg football season was a 20-17 comeback victory against Spring Hill to capture the league title. The Wildcats were down 17-13 with 58 seconds left in the fourth quarter and marched the ball 80 yards to pull off the win on senior night.
Quarterback Declan Battle, a senior, was the Tri-County Spotlight Offensive Player of the Year last season.
Battle completed 86 of 152 passes for 1,027 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran the ball 79 times for 709 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Ashton Moore, a junior, was a first-team Spotlight selection at linebacker.
The Louisburg Wildcats also return senior lineman Jaymes Melton, senior wideout and defensive back Caden Caplinger, senior linebacker Will Holland, senior wideout Hunter Heinrich and senior defensive lineman Jackson Howard.
Louisburg coach Andrew Harding is in his seventh season with the program and second year as head coach. Assistant coaches are Alex Gentges, Gary Griffin, Joel McGhee, Kade Larson, Jake Hinson and Nick Chapman.
The Wildcats have 76 players on the roster this season.
The Louisburg Wildcats are a football family, Harding said. To play as one is the key that makes it all work.
“We need to continue to build our camaraderie within the team,” he said. “We need individuals to step up and fill the holes left by last year’s seniors.
“We need to get better every day and be playing our best football come playoff time,” Harding said. “We want to try and get better every day, compete towards the top of the tough Frontier League and make as deep of a playoff run as we can.”
