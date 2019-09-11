PAOLA — Another epic chapter has beeen added to the Paola Panther versus Louisburg Wildcat rivalry.
The Wildcats got the better of it at Panther Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5, coming back from a 2-0 deficit to tie the game in regulation and win it in overtime.
Louisburg forward Treston Carlson took a bounce on a cross and headed the ball into the right corner of the Paola goal for the 3-2 overtime victory.
Paola opened the scoring in the first half on a penalty kick by Gabriel Talledo Lena, a foreign exchange student from Spain.
Minutes into the second half, the Panthers made it 2-0 on a goal by Ryan Wokutch.
The rest was all Louisburg.
Cade Gassman made it a one-goal game, scoring on a penalty kick with 22:13 left in the second half. Ethan Ptacek scored the equalizer with 16:20 left in regulation, taking a loose ball in front of the Paola goal and putting it into the back of the net.
Carlson’s goal in overtime sent the Wildcats into jubilation with teammates storming onto the field to share in the moment.
“I am proud of my kids,” Louisburg coach Kyle Conley said. “Down 2-0, it would have been easy to quit. They didn’t do that. The boys kept playing hard, and kept believing. Tonight is what rivalry games are all about.”
It was another tough loss for the Panthers, coach Corey Troast said.
Paola lost its season opener at Baldwin by a final of 2-0. two games into the season, the Panthers have lost two games by a total of three goals.
“I was proud of every single person who stepped on the field tonight,” Troast said. “If you play with the intensity you did tonight, we are going to do some great things this season.”
The Paola Panther had an opportunity to make it 3-0, but a bicycle kick by Talledo Lena shot off the crossbar in the second half.
The Wildcats kept pushing the action, keeping Panther keeper Austin Weaver busy. He came out of the goal and dove on a loose ball with 33 minutes left in the game.
Weaver ran out 10 yards and corralled another loose ball, taking it from harms way with 25:54 on the clock.
Paola defender Ian Heide made a great clear to thwart a Louisburg attack with less than 23 minutes to go.
Less than a minute later, Talledo Lena used a slide-tackle to take the ball away from Louisburg with his cleats up. The official blew the whistle and gave Talledo Lena a red card.
Gassman capitalized with the goal to make it a one-goal game, 2-1.
Due to the red card Paola played the rest of the game with 10 players.
Ptacek tied the game with a goal, taking a loose ball from Paola and drilling it into the net with 16:20 left in regulation.
Carlson was in front of the Paola goal in overtime and headed a pass from Braden Yow into the right corner for the game-winner in the 3-2 victory.
