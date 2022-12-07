LOUISBURG — The Wildcats are going to be young on the hardwood court this season.
Senior guard Colyer Wingfield is the lone returning letter-winner.
The Louisburg Wildcats have 28 student-athletes out for the boys basketball team this season. The roster includes five seniors, five juniors, six sophomores and 12 freshmen.
“We have had a great first two weeks of practice,” Louisburg coach Ty Pfannenstiel said. “Practices have been very energetic and competitive. Everyone is really doing a good job of pushing each other.”
Pfannenstiel is entering his sixth season with the Louisburg Wildcat boys basketball team.
The Louisburg Wildcats may be young and inexperienced, but the program returns some good athletes.
Seniors ready to compete at the varsity level, in addition to Wingfield, include Mason Dobbins, Isaiah Whitley, Cade Gassman and Trey Myers.
Dobbins is a 6-7 post player. He was a state medalist sprinter and high jumper for the Wildcats.
Whitley, 5-11, plays forward.
Gassman, a standout soccer player, is a 5-10 guard.
Myers, 6-4, plays guard.
Juniors out for the team are guard Nathan Parker, guard Lucas Hill, guard Brady Hickey, forward Jaymes Melton and forward Brock Vohs.
Sophomores on the varsity roster are forward Conlee Hovey, guard Joshua Holtzen, guard Myles Vohs, forward Gavin Lohse, guard Luke Schultz and guard Ethan Kush.
“We are definitely going to need some kids to step up this year,” coach Pfannenstiel said. “We do not return a lot of varsity experience, so this will be the first varsity action for most of our kids this year.
“The good news is, I think we have a lot of kids who have the ability to contribute this year,” he said. “Our kids have to have a team-first approach to each game and be very focused to play to their role.”
Goals for the Louisburg Wildcats this season are to finish in the top three of the Frontier League, win the season tournament and qualify for the state tournament, Pfannenstiel said.
The Frontier League, as always, will be a tough one, Pfannenstiel said.
“The Frontier League is always very competitive,” he said. “Eudora returns a core group from last year’s team that made the state tournament. Bonner Springs is another team that is very talented. There are a lot of great players and great coaches in this league, so I expect every game to be very competitive this year. There are no nights off in the Frontier League.”
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
Sports Editor
