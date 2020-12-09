LOUISBURG — Ten veterans are ready to lead the Louisburg High School wrestling program.
Brandon Doles, one of the 10, will miss the season due to a football injury. Doles, however, is working with the team as a leader and coach.
Doles was a second-team Tri-County Spotlight Wrestling Team selection at 160 pounds. Doles, 33-11, was a state qualifier for the Wildcats. Doles was 2-2 at state. He was one win away from a state medal.
The Louisburg Wildcats return Ryan Owens, Cade Holtzen, Luke Kelly, Kaven Barlett, Jarrett Hoyle, Jacob Briley, Aiden Barker, Johnathan Keegan-Childs and Elijah Eslinger.
Owens, a senior, is back at 120 pounds. Owens was a second-team selection on the Tri-County Spotlight Wrestling Team.
Owens, 38-8, placed fourth in the state at 120 pounds. Owens was 3-2 with two pins. Owens was runner-up in regionals.
Holtzen, a senior, wrestles at 126 pounds. Holtzen was a first-team Spotlight selection. Holtzen, 39-5, placed fifth in the state. He was 4-2 with two pins.
Holtzen was 3-0 with two pins for first place in regionals. He was runner-up in the Frontier League tournament with a record of 2-1.
Barker, a junior, competes at 182 pounds. Barker was an honorable mention Spotlight selection at 170 pounds. He was 21-14.
Bartlett, a sophomore, competes at 120 pounds. Bartlett was a second-team Spotlight selection at 113 pounds. Bartlett, 28-12, placed fifth in the league tournament. He was one win away from qualifying for state.
Kelly, a senior, is back for the Wildcats at 132 pounds. Hoyle, a senior, returns at 145 pounds.
Briley, a senior, wrestles at 170 pounds.
Keegan-Childs, a junior, is back for Louisburg at 195 pounds.
Elsinger, a sophomore, wrestles at 285 pounds.
Alec Younggren, a senior transfer from Olathe South, is a newcomer ready to compete at the varsity level for the Louisburg Wildcats.
Younggren placed third in the state at 220 pounds in Class 6A last season. He will compete at 220 or 285 pounds.
Traden Noll, a 132-pound freshman, is in his first year for the Wildcats. He is not new to the sport, however, wrestling for years in the kids club program.
The Louisburg Wildcats have 31 student-athletes out for the program, including four girls.
Louisburg is moving from tournaments to duals for most of the season, coach Robert Bovaird said.
Bovaird is entering his 10th season with the program.
“We are going to primarily have a season full of duals,” he said. “Our chief goal is to fill our line-up every time.”
There is a lot of potential in the wresting room, Bovaird said.
“We could have seven or eight state qualifiers,” he said. “With a solid dual lineup, we could do pretty well in Frontier League competition, but as always, our league is pretty salty, and there are a lot of tough wrestlers and great coaching staffs.”
Everyone is new to the girls program, Bovaird said.
This is just the second season for girls high school wrestling in Kansas.
