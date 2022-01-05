WICHITA — The Louisburg Wildcats’ boys track and field team had an exciting finish to the state meet, winning the team title in the final event to add another piece of hardware to the trophy case.
It was a two-team race between Louisburg and Andale for the title as the state meet drew to a close Friday, May 28. The Andale girls had the team title wrapped up already, scoring 137.5 points. The Andale boys were looking to duplicate the feat.
Louisburg had other ideas.
Justin Collins, Tom Koontz, Ethan Ptacek and Ben Wiedenmann ran a time of 3 minutes, 29.13 seconds for third place. Andale placed seventh.
Louisburg scored six points in the event, giving the Wildcats the team title by 4.5 points with 77.5 points to 73 points for runner-up Andale.
Tom Koontz ran a time of 14.97 for first place in the 110-meter high hurdles. He was runner-up in the 300-meter hurdles.
Luke Faulkner was runner-up in the pole vault.
Louisburg placed third in the 4x800-meter relay. Running the relay were Carson Houchen, Cade Holtzen, Hayden Ross and Jaden Vohs.
Nathan Vincent placed fourth in the javelin.
Mason Dobbins tied for fifth place in the high jump.
Vohs was sixth in the 800-meter run.
Vohs finished sixth in the 1,600-meter run. Houchen, Louisburg, was eighth.
Collins placed fifth in the 100-meter dash. Collins was fifth in the 400-meter dash. Ptacek placed eighth.
