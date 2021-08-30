OSAWATOMIE — Restoration of the Creamery Bridge is underway.
The contract calls for the construction work to be substantially complete in 60 calendar days.
Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon said at the County Commission meeting on Aug. 25 that the reconstruction project had started.
At their July 14 meeting, county commissioners voted 4-0 to approve a contract with Dondlinger & Sons Construction Co. Inc. for $46,814 to conduct the repairs. The historic bridge was damaged April 1 when it was struck by a county boom mower.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert said in a previous interview that damage to portions of the Creamery Bridge’s support system was severe enough that it necessitated closure until repairs could be made.
Commissioner George Pretz, who represents Osawatomie, posted several photographs of the Creamery (Eighth Street) Bridge on his Facebook page on Aug. 24 to let area residents know reconstruction had begun and to thank them for their patience.
The bridge spans the Marais des Cygnes River on the northern outskirts of the community off Eighth Street. Restoration will be a tedious process. In addition to preserving the historic nature of the bridge, the contractor must contend with the city’s primary natural gas line that runs along the bridge.
Built in 1930, the Marsh arch triple-span bridge is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The project’s total budget is $73,278. BG Consultants, Inc. is the project engineer.
