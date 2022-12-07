220112_mr_spt_osaboys_03

Japin Scales, an Osawatomie senior, drives the lane for the Trojans. Scales posted 7.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season. He was a second-team Spotlight selection.

 File Photo

OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans are growing, sporting a boys basketball program with 35 student-athletes.

While it bodes well for the future, the Trojans will have to gain most of their experience on the court, Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos