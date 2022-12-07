OSAWATOMIE — The Osawatomie Trojans are growing, sporting a boys basketball program with 35 student-athletes.
While it bodes well for the future, the Trojans will have to gain most of their experience on the court, Osawatomie coach Chris Pitts said.
“We will be very young this season,” Pitts said. “We have 27 freshmen and sophomores out for the program.
“The young kids have come in and worked hard,” he said. “We have a list of things we are working on improving. Attitude and effort are definitely on the top of that list.”
Starters back to lead the Osawatomie Trojans are senior guard Japin Scales, junior forward Cooper Peterson and sophomore guard Joseph Mitzner.
Scales was a second-team Tri-County Boys Basketball Team selection last season. He posted 7.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.
“Japin led us in rebounding and was third in scoring,” Pitts said. “Japin can do a little bit of everything and will definitely be counted on to lead us.”
Mitzner was an honorable mention at guard. He can run the offense at guard and shoot the ball from the perimeter.
Other returning letter-winners are sophomore forward Walter Beets, junior guard Kali Calderwood and sophomore guard Tucker Fennel.
The Osawatomie Trojans are looking to build on a 4-15 record from a year ago.
Coach Pitts is in his 17th year with the basketball program and eighth as head coach.
“Our goal right now is to try and gain experience and get better each day,” Pitts said. “We try to teach our kids that if you work on the defensive end, the offense will come.
“Attitude and effort are something we talk about every day,” he said. “If you have a good attitude and work hard, then good things will happen.”
Teams to beat in the Pioneer League are Wellsville and Burlington, Pitts said.
Osawatoimie kicks off the season this week in the Linn County Tournament. The Trojans’ home opener is Tuesday, Dec. 13, against Wellsville.
Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.
